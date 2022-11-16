Cincinnati police shut down multiple blocks during search for 'wanted person' downtown, SWAT on scene

CINCINNATI — Police have shut down multiple blocks in downtown Cincinnati to search for a "wanted person," officials said.

A WCPO crew at the scene said officers shut down a two-block area near Plum and W 7th Street at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. SWAT has arrived on scene.

About an hour before, police responded to a crash at the intersection of 5th Street and Central Ave. Police said one person was taken to the hospital and one driver fled the scene. It is unclear if the wanted person in question is the driver who fled.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

READ MORE

CPD: Man, woman injured in Downtown double shooting

Cincinnati City Council approves spending $7 million for major Duke Energy Convention Center redesign

Violence at The Banks doesn't deter thousands from coming to riverfront for rock concert