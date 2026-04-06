3CDC, ArtsWave announce new busking program in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Local musicians can showcase their talents, and earn some money, as part of a new busking program coming to downtown Cincinnati.

After the success of their Street Stage project in 2020, 3CDC and ArtsWave announced a new initiative — Streets Alive — to bring music to popular downtown areas like Court Street Plaza and Ziegler Park.

Like typical busking, artists can receive tips from the public during their performances. However, they'll also receive a base pay for their time.

The program, which starts Monday and runs through October, will bring live music to Court Street Plaza, Imagination Alley (between Vine and Republic streets) and the Ziegler Park entrance at the intersection of Woodward and Main streets seven days a week from 5-7 p.m.

"The arts have the power to transform a simple walk or an everyday commute into a memorable experience," ArtsWave CEO Alecia Kintner said in a release. We're proud to support musicians through 'Streets Alive,' as part of our broader work of building a more connected and vibrant community through the arts."

Anyone interested in being a part of the program can submit their information here. Performers must be 18 or older and use acoustic or low-volume instruments. Trumpets, trombones and other louder horn instruments are not allowed, nor are full drum kits or snare drums.