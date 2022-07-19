Dogs rescued from hoarding situation brought to SPCA Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — More than a dozen dogs are now under the care of SPCA Cincinnati after a rescue mission in Franklin County, Indiana.

Mike Retzlaff, president and CEO of SPCA Cincinnati, said nearly 100 dogs were taken from a hoarding situation in Salt Creek Township. The shelter sent its operations and medical team to help the Franklin County Humane Society retrieve and examine the dogs before bringing 18 back to Cincinnati.

The rescue came after a weeks-long investigation conducted by Franklin County deputies. While Retzlaff said he cannot share details about the condition the dogs were found in due to the investigation, he said all passed their health evaluations.

"The 18 dogs that we did take from there ... they were all checked out and they're all in pretty good condition," Retzlaff said. "A lot of the dogs had to be spayed or neutered, you know checked out again medically, but they've all pretty much passed the bill of health."

Other dogs were transported to different animal shelters.

Retzlaff said he expects the dogs to be up for adoption later this week. He said those who cannot or do not wish to adopt can also donate to SPCA Cincinnati as they continue to care for the dogs.

