Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiCUF

Actions

Popular bookstore near UC's campus closes its doors after nearly 50 years

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
duttenhofer's books
Posted at 11:37 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 23:37:41-04

CINCINNATI — After nearly 50 years, a popular Clifton Heights bookstore is closing its doors.

Duttenhofer's Books on West McMillan Street said Tuesday it is permanently closing in December — if not sooner.

"After 47 years serving the books and bibliophiles of Cincinnati, Duttenhofer’s is closing its final chapter," the store said on social media. "The bookstore has continued to be viable all these years, and still is, but changes in real estate and the bookseller’s retirement age have coincided to suggest a natural end."

The store announced a bookseller's retirement sale offering 25% off through the end of September, saying "good books need homes!"

Duttenhofer's will keep its normal operating times through the sale. The store is open Sunday noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Tyler Stephenson's RBI single in 10th lifts Reds past Tigers, 6-5 New PAC claims selling the Cincinnati Southern Railway is a bad business move These lawmakers want to restrict who you can vote for in Ohio primary elections

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!