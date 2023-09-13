Popular bookstore near UC's campus closes its doors after nearly 50 years

CINCINNATI — After nearly 50 years, a popular Clifton Heights bookstore is closing its doors.

Duttenhofer's Books on West McMillan Street said Tuesday it is permanently closing in December — if not sooner.

"After 47 years serving the books and bibliophiles of Cincinnati, Duttenhofer’s is closing its final chapter," the store said on social media. "The bookstore has continued to be viable all these years, and still is, but changes in real estate and the bookseller’s retirement age have coincided to suggest a natural end."

The store announced a bookseller's retirement sale offering 25% off through the end of September, saying "good books need homes!"

Duttenhofer's will keep its normal operating times through the sale. The store is open Sunday noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.