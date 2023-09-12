Police investigate shooting outside University of Cincinnati residence hall

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting that occurred just steps away from the University of Cincinnati's campus.

At around 5 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the report of a shooting near The Deacon, an apartment-style dorm near campus, according to UC Public Safety.

Cincinnati police said one person was shot in the ankle and was taken to the hospital.

Officials initially urged students to stay inside. But, an "all clear" was given around 5:45 a.m. Investigators said that the "suspect fled the area."

UC Emergency: ALL CLEAR Officers checked area, suspect fled the area. Police will remain in the area. Normal activities can resume. — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) September 12, 2023

Cincinnati police said the UC dorm is not involved in the investigation, however there's still a heavy police presence in the area.

University Court and Straight Street are currently blocked off by crime scene tape. Police have not said when the roadway will reopen.

Investigators have not provided a suspect description.

Police have not said if the shooting victim or the suspect are UC students.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.