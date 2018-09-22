Man who found skull in Clifton Heights: If you know something, call police

CINCINNATI -- When he caught a glimpse of white amid the bushes in Bellevue Park Thursday, Stanley Ruff first thought it must be an early Halloween decoration.

It wasn't.

It was a human skull, sans jawbone, in Clifton Heights.

"I've never seen anything like that or thought that I would find something like that," Ruff said.

By Friday evening, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office had taken the skull for analysis that could help determine its owner's identity and their cause of death.

In the meantime, people who regularly visit Bellevue Park said they were shaken by the news.

"How long has it been there?" Joseph Spaeth asked. "How long has somebody's skull been missing?"

Ruff, also shaken, said he hoped anyone with information about the strange discovery would share it with police.

"Somebody's looking for somebody," he said. "And you (should) just do the right thing and help ‘em out. Call the police so their family can get some closure."