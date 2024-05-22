CPD: Woman arrested, charged for causing 'serious injuries' to 4-year-old

CINCINNATI — A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly abusing a 4-year-old child, according to Cincinnati police.

Dionna Donald has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and two counts of felony endangering children.

CPD said they were contacted on April 24 by Cincinnati Children's Hospital after the child was taken there with multiple injuries police said "were non-accidental."

CPD said their investigation showed Donald "caused serious injuries to the child over several days."

Cincinnati police said their investigation is still ongoing.