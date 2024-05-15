CPD officer pleads guilty to lesser charge in connection to using police database to look up woman

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer pleaded guilty to a reduced offense Wednesday in connection to using law enforcement data to get a woman's contact information.

Officer Timothy Lutz withdrew his not guilty plea Wednesday and pleaded guilty to attempted unauthorized use of the law enforcement data base system. The crime is a first degree misdemeanor.

He was originally indicted on two counts of unauthorized use of the law enforcement automated data system, which are felony charges, but those counts were dismissed with his guilty plea.

Prosecutors said Lutz used data to get a woman's contact information.

Prior to being charged, Lutz was assigned to a non-patrol, administrative assignment. He was relieved of his police powers and suspended without pay once indicted. After his guilty plea, he fully resigned from the police department Wednesday.

"I would like to stress to our community that the actions of one do not represent the actions of the many hardworking, dedicated members of CPD, those who strive each day to deliver exceptional police services to our residents, business owners and visitors," CPD Chief Theresa Theetge said when Lutz was indicted.

Lutz was sentenced six months of probation and community control. He is also to have no contact with the victim.

