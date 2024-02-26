CPD: Cincinnati police officer's powers suspended following indictment

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer's powers are suspended after he was indicted on felony charges, the department said Monday night.

CPD Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said an investigation is ongoing into Officer Timothy Lutz, who faces two counts of unauthorized use of the law enforcement automated data system. Lutz has been assigned to a non-patrol, administrative assignment pending investigation.

The indictment does not detail what Lutz is accused of using the data system for. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.