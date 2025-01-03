CPD: Man arrested in connection to deadly Mt. Echo Park shooting involving a car crash

CINCINNATI — Police have arrested a man after a 27-year-old was shot and killed in Mt. Echo Park.

Rasu Amir Salaam, 25, was taken into custody with the assistance of the Cincinnati Police SWAT team on Thursday.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, Salaam is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Crestline Avenue on Saturday, just before 8 p.m.

Court documents state Limber Gomez Rivera, 27, was driving a car in Mt. Echo Park when he crashed into Salaam's vehicle.

Rivera drove to another area of the park, where police say Salaam shot him.

Rivera was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was rushed into surgery.

He died on Sunday, December 29.

Salaam is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.