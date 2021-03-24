CPD: Missing Northside teen found safe Thursday morning

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department said 14-year-old Tianna Hill was found safe Thursday morning around 12:30 a.m. after she went missing.

WCPO first met Hill in July 2020 during a story on Happen, Inc., a Northside program that empowers kids to write stories and produce daily newscasts, as well as other creative experiences.

"I think everyone knows Tulip in the neighborhood," Happen, Inc. founder Tommy Rueff told WCPO Wednesday. "She’s been active in the programs. I think a lot of people know who she is, how respectful she is to others. This isn’t like her at all.”

Rueff said Hill has been part of Happen "since she was little" and part of the teen program for the last three years. He said there has been an "outpouring" of concern from the entire Northside community.

"We have groups of volunteers that have been going door to door with flyers and talking with neighbors, asking them to check their video cameras on their homes, cars, really looking for anything that might help the investigation," he said.

Rueff has also been keeping constant contact with Hill's mother on both Tuesday and Wednesday, and said community members are providing meals for the family and "helping in any way they can.”

“If you’re in Northside, a Northside resident, check your video cams on your house and your cars. Especially the time frame of yesterday, the 23rd, from 6:10 to 6:45 p.m," he said.

