CPD: 3 drivers cited, cars impounded after traffic stop on vehicles involved in street takeovers

CINCINNATI — Three drivers were cited and three cars were impounded after Cincinnati police conducted traffic stops on multiple vehicles believed to be connected to street takeovers this weekend.

In a social media post, CPD said "multiple" street takeovers were reported throughout the city this weekend. When 17 vehicles that matched descriptions from earlier runs all converged at the dead end of Race Street near the Andrew J. Brady Music Center on Sunday, Aug. 3, police said third-shift officers, SWAT and the Civil Disturbance Response Team attempted to stop the cars — three of which fled the area.

During the traffic stops, police cited three drivers — one with a suspended license and expired plates, and two others who drove with no license plate displayed. All three cars were impounded.

CPD said officers were able to get a license plate number for one of the cars that fled. During a follow-up investigation at the registered owner's address, police cited the driver and impounded the vehicle.

Street takeovers have been a concern in downtown Cincinnati for multiple years. Last year, WCPO spoke to people living in The Banks who said "every night of the week" they hear cars peeling out and making excessive noises.

"Sad part is, though, it's typically part of living down here anymore where these noises have become almost the norm," resident Will Thurman said. "It shouldn't be the norm, but it is."

Cincinnati City Council previously passed a resolution to support a House bill that ups the penalties for people participating or spectating in street takeovers. That measure has since been signed into law by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.