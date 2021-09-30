CPD: 3 charged in connection to March shooting death of Kyree Sanders

CINCINNATI — Three people have been arrested in connection to the March shooting death of 23-year-old Diamond "Kyree" Sanders, whose death sparked national outrage after receiving attention from the Human Rights Campaign.

On March 3, Sanders was found shot in a parking lot on Morrison Avenue in Clifton. She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries. Police announced three arrests in connection to her death on Thursday: Christopher Hisle, 28, Franchez Rivers, 33, and Kiara Davis, 29.

Since her death, a blog post from the Human Rights Campaign highlighted Sanders as transgender, a detail of her life also mentioned in her obituary online.

Although recent years have been the deadliest ever for people who are transgender, especially transgender people of color, CPD has not said whether Sanders' murder was a hate crime.

"I don't feel HRC has enough information to really make a determination in this case, but to altogether dismiss the possibility of her being transgender as a motivating factor is pretty negligent on the part of the police," said Faith Gingrich Goetz, political co-chair of the HRC Greater Cincinnati Steering Committee in March.

Officials said the investigation into Sanders' death is still ongoing.

They have not released any updated information on the motive of those arrested.