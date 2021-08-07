CPD: 1 dead in Winton Hills crash

CINCINNATI — A 20-year-old woman is dead after a Friday evening crash in Winton Hills, according to Cincinnati Police.

Investigators said the 20-year-old -- who they are not naming until family is notified -- was driving south on Winton Road near the Wynbrook Apartments when she lost control of her vehicle. Police said she then struck an oncoming vehicle heading north before striking a guardrail and overturning, ejecting her from the vehicle.

The 20-year-old woman was transported to UC Medical Center where she later died from her injuries, according to investigators. The other driver involved was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the crash.

Investigators believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash, but impairment has yet to be determined.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s traffic unit at 513-352-2514.