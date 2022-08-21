Watch Now
Police: Shooting in the Corryville Walgreen's parking lot

Police say the victim sustained life threatening injuries
Posted at 8:50 PM, Aug 20, 2022
CINCINNATI — Police responded to a shooting at the Corryville Walgreen's parking lot Saturday evening around 7 p.m.

Police say the victim sustained life threatening injuries. It is unclear if police have any suspects at this time.

The Walgreens, located at 3 West Corry Street is in close proximity to the University of Cincinnati campus.

WCPO has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information comes forth.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

