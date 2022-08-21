Police: Shooting in the Corryville Walgreen's parking lot

CINCINNATI — Police responded to a shooting at the Corryville Walgreen's parking lot Saturday evening around 7 p.m.

Police say the victim sustained life threatening injuries. It is unclear if police have any suspects at this time.

The Walgreens, located at 3 West Corry Street is in close proximity to the University of Cincinnati campus.

