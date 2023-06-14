Police clear Kroger in Corryville after bomb threat

CINCINNATI — Police have cleared the Kroger store in Corryville after a report of a bomb threat.

The threat was made around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the store, which is located at 1 W Corry Blvd., was evacuated.

UC Emergency- Bomb threat made at 1 West Corry. Police on scene investigating. More info when available. — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) June 14, 2023

People could be seen re-entering the store around 5:10 p.m., and police also reopened the parking lot.

The Corryville threat comes after six different Kroger stores in the Tri-State received bomb threats on Saturday and Sunday.

Stores in Bellevue, Erlanger, Oakley, Cold Spring, North College Hill and Newport all received threats, investigators said.

All of those threats were unfounded when police cleared the stores.

According to an incident report from the threat in North College Hill, the store received two threats from an anonymous man calling on the phone — one that said there was a bomb in the store and another saying someone was coming to the store with a bomb in a backpack. The report also says that the caller's voice sounded calm and had no distinct accent.

Police believe those threats were part of a nationwide hoax that has been hitting different retail stores.

A Kroger spokesperson previously said they are aware of the "suspicious activity" at several Kroger locations in the Tri-State area.

"The safety and well-being of our associates and customers are our top priority," the Kroger spokesperson said. "We are working closely with local law enforcement and the FBI to investigate similar threats that have taken place around the country at many retail stores."