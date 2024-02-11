PD: Man shot multiple times, overturns vehicle in Corryville

CINCINNATI — A 39-year-old man overturned his car in Corryville after being shot multiple times, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. police responded to reports of a vehicle flipped on its top at the intersection of William Howard Taft Road and Highland Avenue.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a 39-year-old man, who had been shot five times. The victim crashed while attempting to go to the hospital, police said.

Sgt. Stephen Hoerst told WCPO 9 the man had "very serious injuries," and he was transported to the hospital.

An officer who happened to be nearby shortly after the crash also stopped and assisted the victim.

Police said they believe the shooting happened on Kemper Lane near a library or laundromat.

A WCPO 9 crew spotted police putting down evidence markers at a laundromat in Walnut Hills, which is roughly a mile away from the crash.

Marc Price. Cincinnati police place evidence markers at Walnut Hills laundromat.

Cincinnati police have not yet said if they have any suspects in this shooting.