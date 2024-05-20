Watch Now
Man found guilty of fatal shooting at Corryville Taco Bell

Cincinnati police said a 28-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Corryville at 11:30 a.m. Monday. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Posted at 1:13 PM, May 20, 2024
CINCINNATI — A man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a 28-year-old in the parking lot of the Corryville Taco Bell.

Nolan Garrett, 21, was convicted Monday for the murder of Kevonne Howze. Garrett shot Howze in the morning of May 1, 2023.

Cincinnati police said Howze was not a customer of the business.

Garrett was convicted of the following crimes:

  • Two counts of murder
  • Felonious assault
  • Two counts of having weapons while under disability
  • Tampering with evidence

Garrett is scheduled to return to court on July 8 for a sentencing hearing.

