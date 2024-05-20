Man found guilty of fatal shooting at Corryville Taco Bell

CINCINNATI — A man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a 28-year-old in the parking lot of the Corryville Taco Bell.
Nolan Garrett, 21, was convicted Monday for the murder of Kevonne Howze. Garrett shot Howze in the morning of May 1, 2023.
Cincinnati police said Howze was not a customer of the business.
Garrett was convicted of the following crimes:
- Two counts of murder
- Felonious assault
- Two counts of having weapons while under disability
- Tampering with evidence
Garrett is scheduled to return to court on July 8 for a sentencing hearing.
