CPD: Two people shot on Short Vine in Corryville

CINCINNATI — Two people have been hospitalized after they were shot on Short Vine in Corryville Thursday morning, according to police.

Cincinnati police said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Short Vine. When police arrived, they found one person shot but police said their injuries were not life-threatening. A second shooting victim was taken to the hospital by private conveyance, but CPD said they did not know that person's medical status.

Police are still investigating and Short Vine is taped off in both directions near University Avenue.

CPD said they do not have any suspect information to release.

UC Public Safety also issued alerts about the shooting, but issued an all-clear message at around 9:10 a.m.

UC Emergency: ALL CLEAR Police on scene near Short Vine and Daniels investigating. Normal activities can resume. Police will remain on scene. — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) August 1, 2024