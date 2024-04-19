Watch Now
CPD arrest man accused of fatal shooting at Corryville house party

Dujawn Samuel McDaniel Foster III's sister said he was working two jobs to get ahead and had so much promise. Now, she wants answers. "I don't have any more tears to cry. I'm at a point right now where I want justice for my brother," Weakley said. "I want justice for my brother. All my energy is going to get justice for my brother."
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man accused of being the shooter at a short-term rental party in Corryville that left 21-year-old Dujawn Samuel McDaniel Foster III dead and a 16-year-old injured.

Police said they arrested 20-year-old Jontatum Ferguson on April 18.

The home on Fosdick Street where the shooting happened was a short-term rental that had been booked for a single evening, according to the home's host, Mark Wiliams.

Cincinnati police responded to the home for a call of shots fired around 11 p.m. on March 28 and neighbors reported at least 20 people running out of the home and into the streets in a panic.

Foster was shot and killed inside the home. A 16-year-old was shot in the arm and took himself to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where he was in stable condition. Everyone involved in the shooting fled the scene, police said.

Williams said there shouldn't have been a party in the house that night at all.

He said the booking came as an "instant book" through Booking.com, which he said didn't allow him to pre-vet the renter as he would through applications like VRBO or AirBnB, but his host was able to make contact with the woman who rented the property.

"We reiterated both in writing and verbally that parties are not permitted on this property," he said.

