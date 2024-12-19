Corryville staple Island Frydays has permanently closed

CINCINNATI — Island Frydays, a Jamaican restaurant that's served Cincinnatians for nearly two decades, has permanently closed, according to the business's website.

The restaurant first opened in 2009 in Clifton and has since become a staple of the neighborhood. Island Frydays appeared on three different episodes of Guy Fieri's show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Owner Leo Mogran was a football captain at UC, and the Jamaican native made Cincinnati his home after he graduated.

In a note on Island Fryday's website, Mogran wrote that his business took a serious hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the shutdown of many restaurants and businesses in 2020. While the restaurant managed to stay afloat through the pandemic, post-pandemic food costs continued to rise, making it tougher for the restaurant to survive, Mogran said.

"Trust me when I say we've explored every available resource to avoid making this difficult decision, especially with the holidays right around the corner, but we can no longer sustain it," Mogran wrote. "To every person who has been part of our team since day one and to every guest who dined with us, you made this journey unforgettable and I will cherish it for the rest of my life."

Mogran said he will still work to provide Island Frydays' award-winning seasonings for sale online in the future.

"We may consider putting some island vibes with great recipes on YouTube or other social media channels," Mogran wrote.

The business officially closed its doors on December 17.