Correctional Center: Escaped River City inmate located by police

CINCINNATI — A River City Correctional Center inmate has been located after he escaped Saturday night, said Scott McVey, executive director of River City.

CPD said 33-year-old Adam Cadey escaped while being transported by River City staff around 10 p.m. Saturday. McVey said CPD were able to located Cadet and return him to River City yesterday evening. McVey did not say how long it took officers to find Cadet.

McVey also did not say where Cadet was found, but CPD said he was last seen running into Burnet Woods, which is roughly two miles from the correctional facility.

According to Hamilton County court records, Cadet was sentenced July 31 to one year in River City for burglary and several drug charges.

Cadet is one of multiple inmates that have escaped from River City Correctional Facility in the past few years.

In July 2022, one high-profile escape happened when two inmates removed a window to flee. One took a woman hostage at knife-point in a Mason hotel before being shot and kill by police after a 12-hour standoff.

In 2023, a WCPO I-team investigation prompted a state lawmaker to seek legislative hearings on the correction center to question officials under oath about how the state-funded facility is being operated.

