Police: Man, shot killed in College Hill

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a shooting in College Hill early Saturday morning, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 4:00 a.m. Cincinnati police responded to the 1200 block of Wilmont Court.

Upon arrival, they found a male in his late 20's, who died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The victim was found in a nearby home, but investigators said they don't know if they victim was shot inside at this time.

Police are interviewing witnesses and neighbors.

Our crew on the scene were told by investigators they believe this was a "fight that turned into a shooting."

Police have not yet said if they have any suspects in this shooting.