Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiCollege Hill

Actions

Police: Man, shot killed in College Hill

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
IMG_2201.jpg
Posted at 7:38 AM, Jun 15, 2024

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a shooting in College Hill early Saturday morning, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 4:00 a.m. Cincinnati police responded to the 1200 block of Wilmont Court.

Upon arrival, they found a male in his late 20's, who died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The victim was found in a nearby home, but investigators said they don't know if they victim was shot inside at this time.

Police are interviewing witnesses and neighbors.

Our crew on the scene were told by investigators they believe this was a "fight that turned into a shooting."

Police have not yet said if they have any suspects in this shooting.

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State

More local news:
Police: 3 people shot in Over-the-Rhine Friedl and Candelario homer off Peralta as Reds edge Brewers 6-5 Loveland community supports family raising awareness about dangers of fentanyl

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!