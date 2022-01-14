Police close Lantana Avenue after man shot and killed

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a man who was shot to death on Lantana Avenue on Friday morning.

Police have shut down Lantana at West North Bend Road. The shooting happened across from the College Hill Public Library branch and less than a mile from the College Hill business district.

The man was shot several times. Police said there are no suspects. They are asking anyone with information to call Cincinnati Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

