Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiCollege Hill

Actions

Police close Lantana Avenue after man shot and killed

Police still searching for suspect
items.[0].image.alt
Video screen grab
lantana avenue shooting.JPG
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 06:34:21-05

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a man who was shot to death on Lantana Avenue on Friday morning.

Police have shut down Lantana at West North Bend Road. The shooting happened across from the College Hill Public Library branch and less than a mile from the College Hill business district.

The man was shot several times. Police said there are no suspects. They are asking anyone with information to call Cincinnati Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

Related Links
Community remembers youth coach killed in shooting
Hamilton County jury trials suspended beginning Tuesday
Avondale woman thankful for community's help in saving home

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.