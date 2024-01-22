Mercy McAuley High School receives $1.1M gift, largest ever in its history

CINCINNATI — Mercy McAuley High School announced on Monday that it received a $1.1 million gift, the largest in school history.

The school said in a press release that the gift was in the form of a bequest made by an alumnae family that asked to remain anonymous. The school described them as a "long-time supporter of Mother of Mercy and Mercy McAuley High School."

The gift will be used in part to fund campus improvements slated to begin this summer, the school said in a press release. Details on those improvements have not been finalized.

“We are sincerely grateful for this incredible gift, which will have a significant impact on our students," Mercy McAuley President Brigitte Foley said in a press release. "We extend our sincerest appreciation to the donor and family, who for many years have supported our mission of educating young women in the Catholic faith and with the Mercy Charism. We are blessed and humbled by this generous gift, which will help us to continue our mission for generations to come.”

Mercy McAuley is an all-girls Catholic, college-prep high school located in College Hill.