Man at large after murder charge in connection to College Hill shooting

Cincinnati police are searching for Craig Tims, a local man charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 39-year-old Deborah Evans.

Evans died April 25 on the scene of a College Hill shooting. She was shot multiple times, according to police.

Officers said 47-year-old Tims, who remains at large, “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about Tims’s location or Evans’s death should call police at 513-352-2542.

