Woman shot, killed Sunday night in College Hill

CINCINNATI — A woman was shot multiple times Sunday night and was killed in College Hill, according to police.

The Cincinnati Police Department were called to the 6100 block of Tahiti Drive around 9:45 p.m. Sunday for a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found 39-year-old Deborah Evans suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders tried to use life saving measures on Evans, but they eventually pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police have not said if there are any suspects or arrests in this homicide.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.