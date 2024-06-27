Man arrested for fatal shooting in College Hill on June 15

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a 31-year-old man for a College Hill shooting that left one man dead on June 15.

Police said Thursday that they arrested 31-year-old El-Hajj Evans for fatal shooting that killed 30-year-old Demarko Page.

On the day of the shooting, Cincinnati police were called to Wilmont Court in College Hill at around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found Page suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home; firefighters attempted to save him, but police said Page died at the scene.

A WCPO crew on scene of the shooting that day was told by investigators they believed the incident was "a fight that turned into a shooting."