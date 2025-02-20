CPD: Man dies after being shot multiple times in College Hill

CINCINNATI — A man has died after being shot multiple times in College Hill overnight.

Cincinnati Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Pasadena Avenue.

When officers arrived they found Levonte Hyde, 30, who had been shot multiple times, according to CPD.

Police said the shooting happened outside in the street.

Hyde was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

According to police, no one is in custody but they are questioning people.