Closures coming to bottom deck of Western Hills Viaduct for planned inspection

CINCINNATI — Closures are coming to the bottom deck of the Western Hills Viaduct will beginning May 15 for a scheduled inspection, the city of Cincinnati announced on Wednesday.

The bottom deck alone will be affected — the top deck will remain open to traffic. The closures will happen between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. from May 15 through May 19. On Saturday, May 20, the bottom deck will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

While the closures are happening, the exit ramp from I-75 south will also be closed to accommodate for the crews and equipment. Drivers will have to use the Western Avenue exit off of I-75 south as a detour.

During the closures, crews will be inspecting structural components to the viaduct, like its beams, stringers and girders. The inspection is part of the city's routine maintenance.

The Western Hills Viaduct is slated for an eventual replacement, aided by funding from the same federal infrastructure law that will fund fixes to the Brent Spence Bridge corridor. Also, in 2021, the city of Cincinnati and Hamilton County separately approved $205 million from a voter-passed tax levy for the improvements needed to the viaduct.

An additional $125 million has been set aside by the city and county aside from that fund, and $8.2 million will be allocated from SORTA for the next 25 years.

As of the funding approval in 2021, the plan has been to build a replacement bridge with four lanes of traffic moving in either direction, a multi-use path on one side and a sidewalk on the other. Officials said they planned to build the new bridge next to the existing Western Hills Viaduct, which would remain open during construction.