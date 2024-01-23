Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiClifton

Actions

Cincinnati police search for suspect who robbed bank in Clifton

clifton bank robbery
Suspect photo provided by police
clifton bank robbery
Posted at 11:23 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 23:23:16-05

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for a man who robbed a US Bank in Clifton Monday morning.

Cincinnati police responded to the bank at 425 Ludlow Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. for the report of a rivalry. They said a white man who is around 6-foot with blue eyes and a thin build demanded money from a teller and then fled on Whitfield Avenue towards Sherlock Avenue.

Police said the man was wearing a dark hat, mask and jacket with gray sweatpants. It is unclear how much money he took.

bank robbery suspect clifton us bank

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call CPD's Financial Crimes Squad at 513-352-3542.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
New mental health space opens for teachers, staff at Woodward High School Elsmere police arrest, charge man for 2006 murder Cincinnati anti-violence advocate on impact shootings have on victim's family

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.