Cincinnati police search for suspect who robbed bank in Clifton

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for a man who robbed a US Bank in Clifton Monday morning.

Cincinnati police responded to the bank at 425 Ludlow Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. for the report of a rivalry. They said a white man who is around 6-foot with blue eyes and a thin build demanded money from a teller and then fled on Whitfield Avenue towards Sherlock Avenue.

Police said the man was wearing a dark hat, mask and jacket with gray sweatpants. It is unclear how much money he took.

Provided by Cincinnati police

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call CPD's Financial Crimes Squad at 513-352-3542.