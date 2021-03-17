City to name Mount Adams street after late Cincinnati broadcaster Pat Barry

CINCINNATI — City Council Wednesday honored the memory of late local broadcasting legend Pat Barry by naming a street after him.

Hatch Street, between Louden and Wareham streets in Mount Adams, will bear the secondary name "Pat Barry Way."

"It is so appropriate that City Council voted today on Saint Patrick's Day to honor 'Pat' Barry," said City Councilman David Mann in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "Barry embraced us all with his love of live and love of people, always ready for a positive, good time. His optimism was contagious. I'm glad we can honor him in this small way."

Barry died last month from complications of COVID-19. He was 69 years old.

For more than 50 years, Barry worked as a broadcaster on Tri-State radio and television stations, including WLWT-TV, Fox 19, Q-102, 55-KRC and Classic Country out of Dry Ridge, Kentucky, among others.

"People were always glad to hear from Pat because he was always so upbeat and so positive and that's what's going to be so difficult to be without, and that absence is going to be felt," said Dennis Janson, former WCPO sports director, upon hearing of Barry's death. "It's been a tough day."

The city plans to unveil new street signage on April 1.