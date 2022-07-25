City recommends employees mask as county COVID-19 level remains 'high'

CINCINNATI — After the Cincinnati Health Department's announcement that Hamilton County is at a high level of community COVID-19 spread, the city of Cincinnati announced it recommends city employees observe CDC guidelines.

The "high spread" designation is based on a combination of increased cases and increased hospital admissions per bed availability.

"We have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates and in accordance with the CDC's current recommendations for Hamilton County, we as a city are making a formal recommendation for employees in all departments to begin wearing a mask while indoors," said Mayor Aftab Pureval in a press release.

Employees of the city are recommended to consider virtual meetings when possible, wear masks regardless of vaccination status, stay home when sick and seek testing if symptoms present, according to a press release from city officials.

Any city employees who have been exposed or who test positive for COVID-19 should report their case to the Health Department online or email COVID.CHD@cincinnati-oh.gov, the press release said.

No new mandates have been announced for employees.