City Council votes not to suspend Wendell Young after April indictment

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati City Council voted Wednesday not to suspend Council Member Wendell Young following his April indictment on a tampering with evidence charge related to the 2018 "Gang of Five" scandal.

Council Member Betsy Sundermann brought the motion to suspend Young after the passage of Issue 2, which allows council to vote on the suspension of another member if they are indicted. With nine members on the council, seven "yes" votes were needed to suspend a member who had been formally charged with a crime.

Sundermann's motion netted six. The Republican Sundermann, Democrat David Mann, Democrat Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Democrat Chris Seelbach, Democrat Greg Landsman and Republican Liz Keating all voted to suspend Young.

Republican Steve Goodin and independent Christopher Smitherman abstained, killing the motion.

Young himself, a Democrat, attended the meeting via Zoom but could not cast a vote on his own fate.

The “Gang of Five” scandal that sparked Young's years-delayed indictment revolved around a group of council members — Young, plus fellow Democrats P.G. Sittenfeld, Tamaya Dennard, Landsman and Seelbach — all of whom admitted they had texted and emailed each other about city business. Their actions violated Ohio’s Open Meetings Act, which requires all public meetings be open to public viewing.

Young destroyed some of that private correspondence despite knowing the group was under investigation, according to special prosecutor Patrick Hanley. A grand jury indicted Young on April 15, and he could spend three years in prison if convicted.

Wednesday marks the first time Cincinnati City Council has voted on suspending one of its own members.

Before the charter amendment created with the passage of Issue 2, an indicted council member could only be suspended through a lengthy court process, which must be requested by Ohio’s attorney general or the public and could take months.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Supreme Court has appointed three retired judges to a commission that will consider if the court will suspend Young.

If Young resigns, or if council suspends him, that would give Seelbach the power to appoint someone to fill his seat, as Seelbach is Young's successor designee. If the court does it, Hamilton County Judge Robert Winkler will appoint a successor.