City Councilman Wendell Young indicted on tampering with evidence in texting scandal

CINCINNATI — A grand jury on Thursday indicted City Council member Wendell Young on a felony charge of tampering with evidence connected to the “Gang of Five” — a group of council members who broke the law by conducting public business in private messages during 2018.

Young destroyed some of that private correspondence despite knowing the group was under investigation, according to special prosecutor Patrick Hanley.

FROM 2019: Judge Ruehlman: 'Gang of Five' council members should resign

“At some point between January 3, 2018 and October 16, 2018, Young knowingly and with the purpose to defraud, destroyed text messages that belonged to a government entity,” Hanley said in a statement.

The “Gang of Five” consisted of Young, P.G. Sittenfeld, Greg Landsman, Tamaya Dennard and Chris Seelbach, all of whom admitted they had texted and emailed each other about city business. Ohio’s Open Meetings Act requires meetings of public bodies to be accessible to the public.

FROM 2019: Text messages reveal high-school gossip, backstabbing, City Hall scandals

Texts released by the city reveal the quintet discussed how they planned to vote in advance of city council meetings, debated funding for local nonprofits and gossiped about other prominent city figures such as Mayor John Cranley.

Young could spend three years in prison if convicted of tampering.

Check back for updates on this developing story.