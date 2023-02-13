City council to discuss future of Cincinnati Southern Railway at committee meeting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati city council members will discuss the future of the Cincinnati Southern Railway at a budget and finance committee meeting Monday afternoon.

The agenda suggests the city-owned railway's "overview and next steps" will be presented to committee members during the 1 p.m. meeting.

Cincinnati is the only municipality in the U.S. to own an interstate railroad, though in November 2021 trustees of the Cincinnati Southern Railway voted unanimously to sell it to Norfolk Southern. The sale was to be for around $1.6 billion. Currently, the city makes around $25 million annually from the railroad.

That deal wasn't anticipated to go through for quite some time.

The closing of the sale can't happen without the approval of voters in Cincinnati, regulatory clearance from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board and "passage of proposed state law changes," according to a press release from the city in Nov. 2021.

Currently, state law demands the funds from the sale be spent paying off Cincinnati's debts, which the city said wouldn't happen; the sale would therefore only make it onto a ballot if state lawmakers passed a bill that would allow the funds to be used for current infrastructure.

Then, in December 2021, legislative discussions in the sale of Cincinnati Southern Railway were halted when the Ohio Senate president tabled the issue. The progress of the amendment for which Cincinnati was waiting slowed to a crawl; Ohio Senators Bill Blessing and George Lang, both involved in discussions surrounding the amendment, expressed concerns about pushing the legislation through too quickly.

"The idea was to get this amendment through in presumably lame duck," Blessing said in December. "That's what they were pushing for, and then as the legislation states, they have to take this to the ballot. I just had problems with, you know, trying to do this in lame duck as an amendment. I just felt like it needed a lot more process a lot more public input."

Lang said he was ready to go but said "there's probably some wisdom in putting the brakes on (it) a bit" to ensure nothing goes wrong or impacts taxpayers.

Blessing said the amendment will likely go to the transportation budget for March approval. The city said the issue will not be on the ballot until changes are made to how the funds can be used.

The railway, which runs from Cincinnati to Chattanooga, TN, stretches 336 miles through Kentucky and Tennessee. The last rail spike was driven in on Dec. 10, 1879 and the first route from Cincinnati to Chattanooga was completed just one year later in 1880.

According to the city, the current lease for the railway expires in 2026.