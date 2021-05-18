City announced new Cincinnati Fire Chief

The City of Cincinnati has announced that, following the retirement of former Cincinnati Fire Chief Roy Winston, the current assistant chief, Michael Washington Sr. will fill the role.

"I am pleased to announce that Assistant Chief Michael A. Washington Sr. has been selected as the incoming fire chief of the Cincinnati Fire Department," a release from the city reads.

Washington has been a veteran of CFD for more than 25 years and will become the 18th leader of the department since it was organized in 1853.

Appointed chief in June 2017, former Fire Chief Winston previously served as Assistant Fire Chief of Operations and Human Resources, District Fire Chief for Districts One and Four and the Fire Communications Center.