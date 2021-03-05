Cincinnati Fire Chief Roy Winston retiring in July after 33 years with department

CINCINNATI — Capping off more than three decades with the city, Cincinnati Fire Chief Roy Winston is set to retire on July 24, officials announced Friday.

"I want to thank Chief Winston for his steadfast leadership, his care for the firefighters in his charge, and his commitment to the City of Cincinnati," wrote City Manager Paula Boggs Muething in a memo to the mayor and city council Friday.

Appointed chief in June 2017, Winston previously served as Assistant Fire Chief of Operations and Human Resources, District Fire Chief for Districts One and Four and the Fire Communications Center.

At the time he was appointed chief, he told WCPO he joined the department as an 18-year-old who was unsure what he wanted to do with his life. Over the following years, he grew into his role and discovered a deep love for the career he'd chosen.

City of Cincinnati Roy Winston, then-Assistant Fire Chief

"He has served the citizens of Cincinnati with distinction over the course of his 33-year career, and we wish him the best in his retirement and future endeavors," Boggs Muething wrote.

On Friday, the city began its search for a new fire chief.

