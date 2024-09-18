Cincinnati Zoo's new Elephant Trek habitat to open to the public in October

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo's largest habitat is set to open to the public in October, the zoo announced Wednesday.

Elephant Trek will open to zoo visitors on Oct. 1. Zoo members will get to enjoy the new habitat a few days early, beginning on Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sept. 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The zoo first broke ground on the five-acre habitat in 2021, and it's part of the zoo's investment into its long-term breeding program.

The habitat is five-times greater than the previous elephant enclosure, and it is home to several elephants.

The habitat itself will have several enrichment opportunities for the elephants, including swimming pools, streams, mud wallows, feeding stations and more. Outside of the animals themselves, the Elephant Trek also features Asian plants such as elephant ears, tropical bananas, lemongrass, Chinese fan palms and more throughout the habitat.

In November 2023, the zoo welcomed four new elephants from the Dublin Zoo. The elephants — SheRa, her son Kabir, Anak and her son Sanjay — are all Asian elephants.

Earlier this year, all four Asian elephants were introduced to the zoo's bull elephant, Sabu. After meeting Sabu, the four elephants also met the zoo's other female elephants: Schottzie (who is SheRa's aunt!), Mai Thai and Jati.

All three recognized species of elephants, African forest, African savanna and Asian, are endangered and threatened with extinction.

