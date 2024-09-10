Bouncing baby bonobo born at Cincinnati Zoo over the weekend

CINCINNATI — The bonobo troop at the Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating a new addition.

The zoo announced on Monday that 18-year-old Gilda gave birth to a baby on Sunday morning.

"Gilda and her infant are doing great so far, enjoying some bonding time behind the scenes," wrote the zoo on social media.

Zoo staff will work on introducing Gilda and her new bundle of joy to the rest of the bonobo troop, and the rest of the habitat, when they both are ready, the zoo said.

The birth has happened not long after two new additions joined the Cincinnati Zoo's bonobo family from the Memphis Zoo. Lily and her 10-year-old son, Mpingo, left Memphis after living there for 20 years and made the trip to Cincinnati on September 6.

Lily and Mpingo are currently going through a quarantine period, but they're able to see and hear their newfound troop members while they do, the Cincinnati Zoo said.

"Once our veterinary team clears them of this quarantine window, the Jungle Trails team will work on fully introducing the pair to the bonobo troop," reads the zoo's social media post. "These various introductions occur at the animals' pace, so stay tuned for more updates!"

The flurry of new additions has had an amusing side effect on the bonobo troop's behavior, the zoo said. In all the excitement, the Cincinnati bonobos have begun to increase their social grooming activities, which allow them to enjoy being near one another while establishing and maintaining social relationships.

"When new additions to the troop occur, whether through births or a move from another zoo, we typically see a sharp increase in this behavior," wrote the zoo. "So if you come through Jungle Trails, be prepared to see some really interesting hairdos!"

The yet-unnamed bonobo baby is the newest addition to the Cincinnati troop, arriving less than one year after an RSV outbreak hit them hard. The outbreak claimed the life of 3-year-old Amali in November, the zoo announced.