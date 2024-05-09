Cincinnati Zoo offering free admission for moms Sunday

CINCINNATI — You might love going to The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden for a nice family outing, to see and feed the animals and to get some fresh air. Now, with Mother's Day right around the corner, the zoo is doing something special.

The zoo will be providing free admission to moms Sunday. Thanks to the General Electric Credit Union, they will also get free seed packets for planting flowers.

“We celebrate Zoo Babies throughout May, so it’s the perfect place to spend Mother’s Day,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “You can see all sorts of animal moms and their babies, ranging in size from a few ounces to 1,000 pounds!”

On Sunday, all you have to do is tell the employees at the turnstiles that you are a mom and you will be given free admission to the zoo.

The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Members can go in at 9 a.m.

For more information about the zoo, click here.

