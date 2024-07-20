Cincinnati Zoo asking for name suggestions for new red fox male

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens is asking the public to help with its newest animal's name.

The zoo took to social media Tuesday to announce its new red fox, before asking for name suggestions Friday.

The fox, which is a male, comes to the Cincinnati Zoo after it was abandoned in a box in an apartment, the zoo said.

The zoo said an Ohio wildlife rehabilitator took in the fox and brought it to the zoo to be an ambassador for his species.

In Facebook comments, zoo fans are suggesting names such as "Suess" for Dr. Suess' "Fox in Socks" and "Sanford" for Fred Sanford, who played Redd Foxx on 1970s sitcom "Sandford and Son."

The zoo didn't say when the new fox will be visible to the public, or where in the zoo he'll live. The zoo already has fennec foxes in its desert habitat, grey foxes in the woodland habitat and bat-eared foxes in the savannah habitat.

In April, the zoo welcomed the birth of a bat-eared fox, Kai.

