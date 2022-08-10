Cincinnati Vice-Mayor announces innovations in electric vehicle charging stations

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Vice-Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney will highlight new innovations in the city's electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Vice-Mayor Kearney will join state and regional government officials along with industry stakeholders Wednesday to reveal the developments.

The group will also be announcing a partnership between EdgeEnergy and Electrada. The two Cincinnati infrastructure companies will be partnering together to create a new job training program and install charging stations. The new program promises to train 100,000 people by 2030.

The event will be held at EdgeEnergy's headquarters on Muddy Creek Road and goes until 1 p.m.

It will include product demonstrations, EV test drives and a tour of EdgeEnergy's facilities.

