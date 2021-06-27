Cincinnati to unveil statue honoring civil rights pioneer Marian Spencer

CINCINNATI — A statue of civil rights pioneer Marian Spencer will take its place along Cincinnati's riverfront Sunday.

The pandemic delayed its unveiling in Smale Park, but the statue will finally be unveiled Sunday night in front of some of her most famous words: “Be smart, be polite, vote and keep on fighting.”

Spencer was Cincinnati's first black female city councilmember. She also served as vice mayor.

She was known for her fight to integrate Coney Island and its swimming pool in the ‘50s. This will be Cincinnati's very first statue honoring a woman.

Alice Schneider, chair of the Marian A. Spencer Statue Committee proposed it in 2019 before Spencer died in July 2019.

“We want Marian to be an example to people. Marian was a good example of, ‘Hey we've gotta get things done, we're persistent til we do,’ and I think that's a good message to get out," Schneider said.

Sunday would have been Spencer's 101st birthday.

The statue shows Spencer with two children. It's designed to be interactive -- people can take pictures and join hands with the children in the statue.

The unveiling ceremony is open to the public Saturday at 5 p.m..