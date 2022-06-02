Cincinnati to receive federal funds to improve railroad crossings

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati is slated to receive up to $6 million in federal funding to improve four railroad crossings in the city, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Federal Railroad Administration announced $13 million in rail infrastructure funding would go to Ohio, split between the improvements to be made in Cincinnati and track relocation and alterations at a trainyard in Brewster, Ohio, south of Akron.

Cincinnati's funding will go toward new signal equipment at intersections to improve safety for drivers.

"The upgraded signals will provide programmed signalization, preemptive warnings, gates, highway signalization, highway lighting and crossing approach signage," read a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The press release also said Cincinnati would provide a 20% match to the federal funds provided for the project.

WCPO has reached out to the City of Cincinnati for more information about which intersections would receive the upgrades, but have not heard back.