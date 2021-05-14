Cincinnati to change mask declaration to mirror CDC guidance

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's emergency mask declaration will change in light of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allow fully vaccinated adults to go maskless in most indoor settings, Mayor John Cranley announced Friday.

The CDC guidelines released Thursday allow adults to ditch the mask indoors and outdoors. Locations like health care facilities will continue to follow their specific infection control recommendations. Masks should also be worn while traveling on planes, trains and buses and in transportation hubs.

Cranley said he will be amend the city's emergency COVID-19 declaration to mirror the CDC's guidelines. The order will be prepared on Monday.

"It is very exciting that fully vaccinated people can resume normal life," Cranley's statement read in part. "The quickness of the vaccine distribution should make all Americans proud.”

As of Wednesday, more than 44% of Hamilton County's total population has received a vaccine, or more than 357,000 people, according to Hamilton County Public Health.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that all Ohio coronavirus-related health orders will expire June 2 as more Ohioans get their COVID-19 shot.