CDC to ease indoor mask requirements on Thursday, AP reports

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, a restaurant worker holds his face mask in Biloxi, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Leo Carney
Posted at 1:14 PM, May 13, 2021
WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday will ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places, according to a person briefed on the announcement who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The new guidance will still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but could ease restrictions for reopening workplaces and schools.

The guidance will also no longer recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

