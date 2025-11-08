Cincinnati Public Schools investigating after photos show child tied while transported from school

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools said in a statement that the district is investigating after photos posted to social media showed a child's arms and legs tied while being transported from his school to an after-school center.

Elisa Schaney shared photos on Facebook showing her son tied in the back of a transportation van while traveling from his school, Roberts Academy, to an after-school program on Thursday. In the photos, the child is on the ground and is not buckled into a seat.

"YES he did not want to get on to van and yes he does suffer from some behavior issues. But under any circumstances is this OK," Schaney said in her post.

We were able to speak with Schaney, who told us that her son is transported by a third-party service; however, she said a CPS staff member was there when the decision to tie her son was made.

We reached out to CPS, which said in a statement they are aware and investigating.

"This incident is being investigated and we are prioritizing the safety of everyone involved," the district said.

We have also reached out to the after-school center, which did not provide any comment on the incident.

This story will be updated with more information as we get it.