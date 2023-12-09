Cincinnati Public Schools employee accused of soliciting 12-year-old for sexual activity

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Public Schools employee is accused of soliciting a 12-year-old student for sex.

Trevon Hudson, who appeared in court Saturday morning, was arrested Friday for importuning, which is a third-degree felony. CPS confirmed the 28-year-old worked at Shroder High School in Madisonville. His attorney said he was a hospitality aide.

CPS said they received a report that Hudson had an "inappropriate conversation with a student," and he was removed from the school and reported to Cincinnati police.

"As a result of the investigation, CPS is recommending the employee for termination," CPS said. "The District is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its students, and is continuing to provide support resources."

In court Saturday, the defense asked for a low bond, saying he was compliant with the investigation and had no criminal history.

The 12-year-old student's mom was also in court to request a high bond with the prosecution. She said her daughter is scared to go to school and hasn't since the incident on Nov. 20.

The judge set Hudson's bond at $75,000 secured, and he cannot work with children until further notice.

Hudson is set to be back in court on Dec. 26.