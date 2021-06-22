Cincinnati police Chief Eliot Isaac to address recent, deadly string of gun violence

CINCINNATI — Following a deadly month of June in some Cincinnati neighborhoods, Cincinnati police Chief Eliot Isaac is expected to address City Council's Law and Public Safety Committee Tuesday morning.

The chief is expected to outline his department's plan to address a recent string of shootings.

Isaac's remarks will come little more than 12 hours after a 16-year-old was found shot in Avondale with life-threatening injuries, the latest in the building trend.

On June 12, Isaac's officers responded to a quadruple shooting in Westwood that hospitalized two children, one of whom remained in a medically induced coma nearly a week and a half later. This past weekend, police found a teenager shot in broad daylight on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine, and another shooting in South Cumminsville left one person dead and wounded two others.

The Law and Public Safety Committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. It was unclear when during the meeting Isaac will speak.

